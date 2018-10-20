Smart commuter bags

Tailor-made for urban travellers, Carriall backpacks come in two versions: Vasco and Columbus

Urban commuters have endless demands. They want a bag that can stand the rigours of daily travel—the wear and tear, dirt and dust, and rain—simply because some people carry the world in their bags. Even if one loses the bag, there must be a way of tracking it with the help of technology. Smartphone running out of juice? Your smart bag is on stand-by to help you charge it. Rainy day? Your smart bag’s weatherproof design will ensure you can use it in torrid conditions. Here are two options from Indian companies that are worth a look.

CARRIALL LETS YOU CARRY ALL

Tailor-made for urban travellers, Carriall backpacks come in two versions: Vasco and Columbus. On the outside, they feature an anti-theft and cut-proof design. The bags are made of scratch- and water-resistant polyester. The Vasco weighs 930g and comes with a carrying capacity of 21.1 litres, while the Columbus is lighter (850g) and has a bigger carrying capacity of 22.4 litres. The technology features in the bags include Bluetooth tracking, which means users can track their bag using the Carriall app. There’s also an external USB charging port that allows users to charge their devices on the go.

Inside are dedicated compartments for laptops, tablets and notebooks. The bags also have concealed pockets to store your mobile phone, wallet and other valuables.

Prices start at ₹4,999; Carriall.com

EUME, THE BAG WITH A BACK MASSAGER

EUME has three variants in its collection, but the common USP is an in-built back massager, which can be activated with a button located on the bag’s shoulder strap. The massagers on the bags are located near the shoulder blades and the lower back area. These can be powered by a power bank, which can be placed inside the bag. The USB slots are designed in such a way that users can not only charge other devices and operate the massagers, but also charge the power bank without taking it out of the bag.

All EUME bags feature an anti-theft and weatherproof design. There’s also a USB charging port and secret pockets. The three variants include a classic pack (26 litres), a daily pack (27 litres) and a travel pack (42 litres).

Prices start at ₹3,999; Eumeworld.com