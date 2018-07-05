Reliance Jio Phone 2 launched at Rs 2,999, exchange offer for Jio Phone at Rs 501

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani (R) with wife Nita and son Anant. Mukesh Ambani announced at RIL AGM that the three most popular apps YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook will be available to all the JioPhone users from 15 August. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: At Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) AGM, company chairman Mukesh Ambani announced two bonanza offers for Reliance Jio customers. Jio Phone 2 will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 only and your old feature phones can be exchanged for a new Jio Phone for just Rs 501.

“Starting 15th August, we have another exciting offer for common Indians. They can purchase our JioPhone 2 at an introductory price of only Rs 2,999,” Mukesh Ambani said.

He also launched a brand new Jio Phone scheme, Jio Phone ‘Monsoon Hungama’ under which your your old feature phone can be exchanged against a brand new Jio Phone for an effective entry price of just Rs 501 from Rs 1,500.

The three most popular apps YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook will be available to all the JioPhone users from 15 August.

Jio Phone 2 specifications

Reliance Jio Phone 2, an upgraded version of the popular Jio Phone has a QWERTY keypad, supports dual SIM cards, VoLTE and runs on KaiOS operating system.

The smart feature phone comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of ROM. Jio Phone 2 has a basic 2 MP rear camera and VGA front-facing camera for selfies.

READ HIGHLIGHTS OF MUKESH AMBANI’S SPEECH AT RIL AGM