Must have gadgets for summer vacation trips

Representational image.

Going for a vacation during summers? Here are some gadgets you must carry

If you are planning a trip during the summers, you need to choose your gadget inventory very carefully. Rugged design, compact form-factor and relevance to the trip are some the key elements you should keep in mind before choosing what to take. Here are some of the gadgets which can make your life easier and trip memorable.

NKD Pod+Water bottle

Rs 2,499

Drinking contaminated water can cause various health related issues. NKD’s Pod+ water bottle with capacity of 585ml, has a built-in purifier system which can cleanse up to 99% of bacteria, viruses, heavy metals and chemicals from any water source and make it drinkable again. It uses a super charging technology, which makes the water more alkaline and richer in antioxidants. The pod shaped design can withstand shock. Its filter (Rs 999) has a life cycle of 300 bottle refills, which is equivalent to 175 litres of water.

Ricoh Theta V

Rs 34,995

Theta V is a hand-held camera which can capture 360 degree photos and videos using two fish eye lenses. One can record 360 degree videos in up to 4K (3,840x2,160p) resolution at 30fps. To capture the audio accurately from all directions, three microphones have been placed on front, back and side. Users can save their recording on the camera’s 19GB internal storage. Its remote control like design and light form-factor (121g) makes it handy while the IPX8 certification makes it water-proof up to 30 metres.

GoPro Hero

Rs 18,990

GoPro Hero is an entry level camera which can record quad HD (2,560x1,440p) and Full HD (1,920x1,080p) videos at 60fps. User can control it through the 2-inch touchscreen on the back or using voice commands. It is water-proof up to 10 metres and is compatible with all the GoPro mountable accessories such a tripods, arm and three-way grip. For storage, it has built in microSD card slot with capacity of up to 32GB.

Trakk Shell

Rs 15,594

Trakk Shell is a water-proof backpack for hikers with IPX5 rating which makes it resistant to splashes of water and rain. Made of shockproof hard shell material, the backpack weighs just 1.4kg without any objects in it. It has ample space for your cameras, laptops, accessories and even some food. What makes it more fun is the built in 5,200mAh power bank to charge smartphone and cameras. It also offers a 10 Watt speaker which can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom

Rs 16,495

Designed like a beverage can, the Ultimate Ears Megaboom is a compact 8-inch tall Bluetooth speaker, available in funky colours such as plum, Electric Blue, Lava Red and Charcoal Black. It is ruggedly built and a bit hefty at 877g. It is IPX7 certified which makes it water-proof up to 1metres for 30 minutes. The 360-degree speaker provides a similar audio experience from all sides. In terms of performance, it is loud enough for a room, and even at full volume, there are no distortions. This can come in handy for camping and hiking trips.

Mi Power Bank 2i

Rs1,599

Charging a smartphone or camera while travelling is never easy. Having a portable charger with a large battery can come in very handy for such occasions. Xiaomi’s Mi Power Bank 2i packs in a 20,000mAh battery, supports Quick charge 3.0 and can charge two smartphones side by side with an output of 5.1V/ 3.6A to both. Despite the big battery, the charger is compact in size and weighs just 358g. The polycarbonate plastic exterior with perforated finish on top makes it grippy.