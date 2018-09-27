Realme C1 announced alongside Realme 2 Pro as a surprise: Price, specifications

The Realme 2 can be thought of as a stripped down version of the Realme 2 in a lot of ways

Realme announced its most premium offering, the Realme 2 Pro, at an event in Noida. However, it announced another phone alongside it—one of the best kept secrets in the smartphone industry lately. Named the Realme C1, it is priced well below the Rs 10,000 mark—at Rs 6,999. It will go on sale starting October 11 at noon, exclusively on Flipkart.

Realme C1: Specifications

The Realme 2 can be thought of as a stripped down version of the Realme 2 in a lot of ways. For instance, it features the same 6.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1520x720 and notch. Further, it runs the same processor, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and is backed by the same 4320mAh battery. The rear facing camera is also the same, a 13MP+2MP dual-clicker.

Everything else takes a different turn from here.

The SD 450 processor is paired with 2GB of RAM, down from 3GB in the base variant. The internal storage is also stripped down, with just 16GB of it. Users would be fine with that, since it comes with expandability up to 256GB via a MicroSD card.

The front facing camera is also different on the Realme C1—a 5MP clicker instead of the 8MP selfie camera on the Realme 2.

The phone also skips the diamond-cut design that was found on the Realme 1 and 2 and comes in only two colour variants of blue and black.

The phone will run the same OS though, the Android Oreo 8.1, along with the same ColorOS 5.2 skin that is found on all other Realme devices.

With the two offerings launched today, it is clear that Realme is taking an aggressive step in capturing the pocket friendly (and hence youth friendly) smartphone segment while providing good design and reasonable specifications.