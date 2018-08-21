Oppo F9, F9 Pro launched in India: Specifications, offers

The Oppo F9 and F9 Pro feature a ‘teardrop notch’, which is Oppo’s take on beautifying the cutout that has become rather popular on smartphones these days

After nearly a month of teasers, Oppo F9 and F9 Pro were finally launched in India today. The Oppo F9 was earlier launched in Vietnam. The main talking point of the phones have been their ‘teardrop notch’, which is Oppo’s take on beautifying the cutout that has become rather popular on smartphones these days.

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro: Price and offers

The Oppo F9 is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants starting from Rs 19,990 while the Oppo F9 Pro is available in a single 6GB RAM variant and is priced at Rs 23,990. The phones will go on sale from August 31 exclusively through Flipkart, while the pre-orders start today itself. Offers include data bundles from Reliance Jio and a free one-time screen replacement.

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro: Specifications

The F9 and F9 Pro come with the same 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD diplay with a resolution of 2340x1080. Both phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM. It will come with an internal storage of 64GB that will be expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card.

For clicking photos, the phones sport AI enabled 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera with an LED flash. To click selfies, they have a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the front.

The smartphones are backed by 3,500mAh battery with Oppo’s proprietary Super VOOC charging that promises to charge the battery to 75% in 35 minutes. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.