Apple iPhones cost lesser at Amazon’s ongoing iPhone Fest

Amazon.in is having a week long sale, ending on 16 April, on Apple iPhones and calling it the iPhone Fest. There are direct discounts on all new and old iPhone models which are still officially available in the market. HDFC Bank is offering additional discounts on purchases made with their debit and credit cards. Buyers willing to exchange their old smartphones for a new iPhone can avail of an additional discount of up to Rs16,000.

iPhone X

Rs79,999 (earlier Rs89,000)

There is a direct discount of almost Rs10,000 on the 64 GB variant of the iPhone X. HDFC Bank card users will get an extra discount of Rs4,000. There is an exchange offer worth up to Rs16,000 too. The iPhone X is one of the few smartphones with practically no bezels except for a thin strip called notch at the top of the screen. Its 5.8-inch display is the biggest in an iPhone till date. It runs on Apple’s A11 Bionic chipset, offers dual cameras and supports wireless charging.

iPhone 8 Plus

Rs65,999 (earlier Rs73,000)

The 64 GB variant of the iPhone 8 Plus is available at a direct discount of up to Rs7,000. For HDFC Bank card users, there is an additional discount of Rs3,000. Buyers can save up to Rs16,000 more on exchanging a second hand smartphone. The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen but due to the conventional design and wide bezels it looks bigger than the iPhone X. It runs on the same chipset and allows wireless charging.

iPhone 8

Rs54,999 ( earlier Rs64,000)

Buyers can save Rs9,000 on the 64 GB version of the iPhone 8 and Rs3,000 more if they buy it with HDFC Bank cards. There is an exchange offer too worth up to Rs16,040. This is a smaller variant of the iPhone 8 Plus and offers a 4.7-inch screen, has a single camera and a much smaller battery. However, it runs on the same A11 Bionic chipset we saw in the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 Plus and supports wireless charging.

iPhone 7 Plus

Rs56,999 (earlier Rs59,000)

If you have been looking for a big screen iPhone and the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone seem too expensive, you can consider the iPhone 7 Plus. It is available at a direct discount of Rs3,000, instant discount of Rs2,000 on HDFC Bank cards and an additional discount of up to Rs12,000 on exchange. The iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen with similar design as the iPhone 8 Plus except for the glass back finish. This means the older iPhone doesn’t support wireless charging. It runs on a slightly less powerful A10 Fusion chipset and offers dual cameras.

Apple iPhone 7

Rs41,999 (earlier Rs49,999)

If you are one of those users who are still comfortable with small screen, the iPhone 7 is a viable option. It also costs a lot less than the iPhone 8. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs8,000 on the 32 GB variant and an exchange offer of up to Rs12,398, while HDFC Bank is giving discount of Rs2,000. The iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch screen, is powered by the same A10 Fusion chipset used in the iPhone 7 Plus. It has a single camera, a smaller battery and it weighs just 138g.