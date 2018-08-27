Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, 10.or D2 go on sale for first time today

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is an upper-mid range phone, competing against the likes of OnePlus 6, while the 10.or D2 is an ultra-budget phone pitted against the Redmi 5.

Korean smartphone maker Samsung and Amazon’s in-house brand, 10.or, have put two of their latest phones up for sale in India for the first time today, namely Samsung Galaxy A8 Star and 10.or D2. While the Galaxy A8 Star is an upper-mid range phone by Samsung which will compete with the OnePlus 6 and Asus Zenfone 5Z, the 10.or D2 is an ultra-budget phone that will compete with Redmi 5.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star: Price and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is priced at Rs 34,990 and is available exclusively through Amazon. The launch offers on the smartphone include no-cost EMIs from Bajaj Finserv, 5% instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card users and one-year screen protection plan.

Originally launched as the Galaxy “A9” Star in China a couple of months ago, the Galaxy A8 Star is the global variant of the same smartphone. The A8 Star is lit up by Samsung’s 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 2160x1080. The screen comes with a 2.5D glass protection.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. To pack your data, the phone comes with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a MicroSD card. The device is backed by a 3,700mAh Li-ion battery.

On the rear is a 16MP + 24MP dual camera with IntelliCam, Samsung’s rendition of an AI camera. Both rear cameras have f/1.7 aperture lenses. On the front is a 24MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture with Smart Beauty and Pro Lighting.

Connectivity options on the A8 Star include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

10.or D2: Price and specifications

Amazon’s 10.or D2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB RAM variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant. The ultra-budget smartphone will be available to Amazon Prime members today while other buyers will be able to get their hands on the smartphone from August 28.

Offers on the 10.or D2 include a 10% discount on PNB credit and debit cards, 10% discount on IndusInd Bank credit and debit cards, Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, 95% off on Kindle ebooks up to Rs 200, up to Rs 1,000 additional discount on exchange and no-cost EMIs.

The 10.or D2 comes with a plastic back and is lit by a 5.45-inch HD+ display on the front with a resolution of 1440x720. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with either 2GB or 3GB RAM, depending on the variant you choose. Storage options include 16GB and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a MicroSD card. The device is backed by a 3,200mAh battery which the company claims delivers up to 19 hours of talk time.

On the camera front, the 10.or D2 features a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor with phase-detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture. The camera app on the phone comes with HDR, low light enhancement, beautify and panorama modes. To click selfies, it features a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on the front.

4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, ViLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth 4.2 are the connectivity options available on the phone. The handset also comes with IPX2 water-protection rating. The 10.or D2 comes in two colours — Beyond Black and Glow Gold.