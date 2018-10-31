Want the new fully locked-and-loaded iPad Pro? Be ready to shell out Rs 1.4 lakh

Apple hasn’t revealed individual pricing of the storage variants in India yet. Photo: AP

The newest tablet from Apple, the iPad Pro, was launched at an event in New York City on Tuesday. While it was unveiled after the new MacBook Air and Mac Mini, the new iPad Pro was definitely the showstopper of the event.

After Apple announced the prices of its latest devices, it was clear that not only does it want to drop your jaw with its innovations, but also with its pricing. The iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the “base” 11-inch model, while the WiFi + Cellular model is priced at Rs 85,900.

The 12.9-inch model starts at Rs 89,900 while the top-of-the-line variant has a price tag of Rs 1,03,900.

The accessories aren’t cheap either—the new wirelessly charging Apple Pencil is priced at Rs 10,900, while the new “Smart Keyboard Folio” has an MRP of Rs 15,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 17, 900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Want a case? Shell out an extra Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch model or Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch variant.

So if you’re the kind of person who wishes to use the new iPad Pro with all the bells and whistles, the iPad Pro will cost you just north of Rs 1.4 lakh (Rs 1,42,600 to be precise for the top 12.9-inch variant)—and that’s excluding USB-C accessories like adapters and cables.

The iPad Pro features a new design with a slimmer profile, fewer bezels and most importantly, no home button. It is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chipset, which basically the same one found on the new iPhones, but with a few tweaks. It comes in two display sizes and is shod with a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2732x2048 and pixel density of 265ppi (on the 12.9-inch model). It comes in four storage variants of 64GB, 256GB, 512 GB and 1TB—Apple hasn’t revealed individual pricing of the storage variants in India yet.