Samsung bets on M-series to take on Xiaomi, achieve double-digit growth in 2019

New Delhi: Hoping to re-capture its pole position from rival Xiaomi, Korean giant Samsung will launch its ‘Galaxy M’ series of smartphones — first in India — as it looks to clock double-digit growth in this hyper-competitive market.

The range, which will include phones priced up to Rs 20,000, will be sold online only. While initially, the devices will be available on Samsung’s website and Amazon, it will be extended to other online platforms later.

“Samsung India will be the first country to launch the new Galaxy M series smartphones later this month. This new range has been inspired by millennials and designed in India,” Samsung India Senior Vice President Asim Warsi told PTI.

He added that the new range will help the company achieve “strong double-digit growth” in 2019.

“This is our first salvo in 2019. We have been investing in the Indian market not only in terms of devices but also our factory expansion and our experience centre...we continue to remain focused on the needs of the Indian consumer,” he said.

On the government’s move to tighten norms for e-commerce companies, Warsi said Samsung will continue to conform with the laws.

In December, the government had introduced new regulations — effective February 1 — that would bar online marketplaces with foreign investments from selling products of the companies where they hold stakes, and ban exclusive marketing arrangements.

Citing GfK data, Warsi said the company exited the December 2018 quarter with a 40% value share of the market.

However, reports from other research organisations like IDC and Counterpoint have positioned Xiaomi to be ahead of Samsung (in terms of units shipped) for many quarters now.

Xiaomi has a dominant position in the online smartphone sales and has been aggressively expanding its offline presence over the last many months.

Warsi maintained that while Samsung will continue to focus on its offline channel, the latest range will cater to the millennials shopping online.

The new M series will include three devices to begin with. These devices will include 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging. One of the three phones will also come with a three-camera setup.