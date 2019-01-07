Xiaomi will launch Mi TV 65-inch on 10 January

It is very much possible that Xiaomi is eyeing the same “cheapest in the category” spot in India with this 65-inch TV.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV line-up has been an instant hit in India—Xiaomi claimed it sold half a million units within six months of its introduction. The most well-received factors of the Mi TV among consumers include the low price, LED backlighting, 4K HDR panel and the extremely flexible PatchWall UI.

It does have an Achilles Heel, however—it’s size. The smallest Mi TV begins at Rs 12,499 for the 32-inch model and goes up to Rs 49,999 for the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro. This is still pretty small, considering there’s a sizeable market for TVs spanning more than 65-inches.

To address this shortcoming, Xiaomi will soon introduce a bigger Mi TV. China already has a 65-inch Mi TV sporting a 4K HDR display along with an ultra-thin metal body with a thickness of 7.5mm. This variant, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at 5,999 Yuan (about Rs 65,000).

In a tweet, Mi India confirmed that it will launch a bigger Mi TV on January 10.

In September, Xiaomi launched seven smarter living devices, out of which Mi TV came forward with most upgrades.

In the software department, the PatchWall interface was given serious overhauls. For instance, Mi tied up with more partners. Xiaomi promised the new support for Amazon Prime Video on all existing and new Mi TVs.

Voice integration was also taken a step further. Xiaomi claimed, “voice is the new remote” and with the new updates, it has made the interface completely reliant on voice controls. Mi TVs now have a universal search which merges online content, via Google, and the set-top box.

Mi TVs also support the Android Play Store. In fact, Xiaomi announced that there are nearly 1,600 apps optimised for the Mi TVs and more are on their way.