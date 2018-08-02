Elon Musk wants you to join Tesla if you’re into video game development

Musk announced that an upcoming update for Tesla cars will allow customers to play some classic Atari games as ‘Easter Eggs’ on the in-car display. (Photo: Bloomberg)

If you thought the scrutiny over Tesla’s Autopilot issues has dissuaded Elon Musk from suggesting potentially dangerous products, you might want to think again. No, this time it’s not The Boring Company’s flamethrower but video games that can be controlled by the steering wheel of the car.

Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted out to officially invite game developers to work at Tesla. The Tweet suggests Musk wants to go for augmented reality-like gaming, as he mentioned about integrating “the center touch screen, phone & car irl (in real life)”. In a follow-up Tweet he mentioned, “Please send examples of prior work when applying. Looking for max playability & creativity.”

If you"re into video game development, consider applying to Tesla. We want to make super fun games that integrate the center touch screen, phone & car irl. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

This comes after Musk announced that an upcoming update for Tesla cars will allow customers to play some classic Atari games as ‘Easter Eggs’ on the in-car display. In a follow-up Tweet, Musk mentioned about including Pole Position, Tempest and Missile Command in the release. Musk also suggested Pole Position’s controls may be linked to the car’s actual steering wheel! He, however, made it clear that games can be played only when the vehicle is stationary.

Some of best classic @Atari games coming as Easter eggs in Tesla V9.0 release in about 4 weeks. Thanks @Atari! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

This is clearly reminiscent of a popular YouTube video that shows a modded Lamborghini turned into an Xbox controller running Forza Motorsport 7 with controls linked directly to the steering wheel.

It is yet to be seen if major regulators like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would be alright with this idea, as it poses a significant distraction. The NHTSA is particularly strict with driving distractions and has an elaborate guideline when it comes to them. But while it talks in depth about portable devices, videos and scrollable texts, there’s not much about gaming via an in-built central console.

Keeping regulations and safety issues aside, we are sure there are a lot of people looking up to this. One user on Twitter suggested Pokemon Go for Tesla to which Musk replied, “Something like that, but more of an adults in cars anime vibe.”

For now, we can only wait and see if the idea of playing online games with other Tesla users will turn into reality.