Amazon Freedom Sale kicks off on August 9: All you need to know
The Amazon Freedom Sale will kick off on August 9 at 12 am and will go on till 11:59 pm on August 12.
Amazon India’s Freedom sale is set to kick off on the midnight of Thursday, August 9. The sale will end on Sunday, August 12 at 11:59 pm and will feature more than 20,000 deals on consumer electronics, smartphones, fashion, TVs and large appliances among others. Amazon has also tied up with State Bank of India to provide customers a cashback of 10% while purchasing through SBI credit and debit cards.
The Freedom Sale’s landing page states that mobile phones and accessories will have up to 40% discount with more than 50 offers and 4 new launches. The OnePlus 6, Realme 1, Honor 7X, Moto G6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Lite, Honor 7C, Moto, Vivo Nex, Nokia 6.1, Oppo F5, Oppo F7 and LG V30+ will all have exchange discounts. New launches include the Blackberry Key2, Huawei Nova 3i and the recently launched Honor Play. There will also be up to 75% discount on portable chargers and 80% discount on phone covers.
Consumer products like digital cameras, smartwatches, printers and TVs will have upto 50% discount during the sale. There’ll be up to ₹25,000 discount on laptops, while TVs, fitness trackers and smartwatches will all have 40%. Hard drives, pen drives, Bluetooth speakers memory cards and networking devices will have a discount up to 50%.
Amazon devices like Amazon Echo, Fire TV stick and Kindle will have “great discounts”.
Further, there will be no-cost EMI options and deals on over 35 brands. GST benefits would also be present on select products. Amazon Prime members will enjoy exclusive deals and faster delivery options than regular members.
