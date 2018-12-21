Software support ends for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, Mi 5
Xiaomi also mentioned that the beta team for Mi 5 and Note 3 Pro will be disbanded after the update comes out
Xiaomi on a MIUI Forum has confirmed that it has axed the support for two of its iconic devices from 2016—the Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3. The two phones will receive their final OTA updates in the coming days.
Many might have seen this coming, since the two phones have had a decent device cycle among Android smartphones—roughly three years. Xiaomi can be lauded for provided timely updates to the two devices at a time when new smartphone successors come out in a matter of 9 months.
Xiaomi has several device line-ups, and is spraying the market with new smartphones every month, so it obvious that providing software support for them is both time consuming and costly.
If you are still keen on updating your Redmi Note 3 or Mi 5 device, you can try out some custom ROMs based on the latest Android version. These ROMs are made by the community and may be riddled with bugs and crashes.
Xiaomi’s latest successors to the Redmi Note 3 and Mi 5 are the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mi 8. While the latter has not been made available in India, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch display, Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has dual cameras at the front and back. You can read more about the Note 6 Pro here.
