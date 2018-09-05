Xiaomi launches Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro, prices start Rs 5,999

The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a notched display.

Xiaomi India today launched the successors to its best-selling Redmi 5 lineup — the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 is priced at Rs 7,999 while the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro are priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The phones will be available on Mi.com starting from September 11. Xiaomi mentioned during the launch event that it might increase the prices after a couple of months if the Rupee keeps depreciating against Dollar.

Redmi 6 series: Full pricing and offers

Redmi 6:

The Redmi 6 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage version and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version.

Redmi 6A:

The 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage version of Redmi 6A will sell for Rs 5,999 while the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage version will sell for Rs 6,999

Redmi 6 Pro:

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi 6 Pro at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage version and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version.

HDFC is providing a discount of Rs 500 during the first sale of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro with debit and credit cards.

Redmi 6 series: Specifications

Redmi 6:

The Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels and pixel density of 295ppi. It’s rocking an octa-core Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 processor with Cortex A53 CPU clocked at 2GHz and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes in two variants of 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expandable to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 custom ROM atop.

On the back of the Redmi 6 is a 16MP+5MP clicker with f/2.2 aperture. On the front is 5MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct and Micro USB port.

The Redmi 6 comes in grey, blue, gold and rose gold colour variants.

Redmi 6A:

The Redmi 6A is basically a stripped down version of the Redmi 6, featuring the same screen, software, dimensions and colour variants, but different processor, camera and RAM options. The Redmi 6A is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes in two variants of 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, which can be expandable via a MicroSD card.

The Redmi 6A features a lonesome 13MP clicker on the back with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

Redmi 6 Pro:

The Redmi 6 Pro is a rebranded version of the Mi A2 Lite launched in Spain in July, but without the Android One platform. It features a 5.84-inch LCD display with a notch and a resolution of 2280x1080. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature a notch. The Redmi 6 Pro is powered by previous-gen octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes in two storage variants of 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, like the Redmi 6. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 9 running atop and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

In the photography department, the Redmi 6 Pro hosts a 12 MP+5MP dual rear camera with an aperture of f/2.2 while on front it comes with a 5MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 and Micro USB port.