Mindtree donates $2 million to Stanford University to boost artificial intelligence study
Mindtree says the endowment would be used by Stanford’s School of Engineering to establish a faculty chair with focus on artificial intelligence
New Delhi: Information technology company Mindtree Thursday announced that it has donated $2 million to Stanford University to boost study of artificial intelligence (AI).
The endowment would be used by Stanford’s School of Engineering to establish a faculty chair with focus on AI, Mindtree said in a statement.
“Deploying AI based technologies is now mission-critical for any business that wants to run its operations more efficiently, better understand and predict customer behavior, and bring customized products and services to market faster,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree.
Mindtree Thursday said that AI is the way forward in several industrial segments and it has several enterprise clients for AI solutions in areas ranging from consumer packaging to insurance and aviation.
