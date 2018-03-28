Cybersecurity: Identity protection, privacy are major areas of concern for urban Indians: report

The report indicates that the primary ways consumers rely on monitoring their identity include: checking online bank and credit card accounts for unauthorized charges (64%), checking social media for fraudulent posts (38%), and using credit monitoring services (31%).

New Delhi: With increased cyber attacks and data breaches, 79% of the urban Indians have expressed concern about online security. Safeguarding their identity and privacy are the major areas of concern for them, said a report released on Tuesday by McAfee, a cybersecurity company.

Around 45% of the Indians rank protection of identity as the top priority and around 39% rank security as the most important factor when purchasing a connected home device, the report said.

The report titled New Security Priorities in an Increasingly Connected World indicates that the primary ways consumers rely on monitoring their identity include: checking online bank and credit card accounts for unauthorized charges (64%), checking social media for fraudulent posts (38%), and using credit monitoring services (31%).

“Even though consumers are increasingly worried about their security and privacy, we have also observed a disparity between their concern and action. In an ever-changing digital world fueled by volume, speed and complexity, consumers should take a proactive approach towards protecting their identities and data,” said Venkat Krishnapur, vice president-engineering and managing director, McAfee.

In the wake of growing risks of identity theft and fraud, 50% of consumers have signed up for an identity theft protection solution with 42% planning to start using it, said the report.

The findings of the report were based on a survey of 606 adults in India (aged 18-55) conducted in November. Respondents were individuals who use an Internet-connected device on a daily basis and based in different cities across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, said the company.

The report also highlights that around 71% of the parents have shown interest in a tool that would make it easier to monitor their kids online.

“The concerns around personal data apply to kids too, as today’s children are practically glued to their phones and tablets, and often don’t inform their parents about who they are talking to, where they are going online and what they are posting,” added the report.

It also recommends ways such as using unique passwords, using an identity theft protection service, updating device and application software, to stay safe online and ensure safety of data.

According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team ( CERT-In), cybersecurity incidents rose from 44,679 in 2014 to 50,362 in 2016 and 27,482 till June 2017.