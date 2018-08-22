Xiaomi’s POCO F1 India launch today: Expected price, specs

According to a recent Flipkart listing, the POCO F1 will come with water cooled processor. (Photo: POCO India/Twitter)

Xiaomi-sub-brand POCO is set to launch its first smartphone in India, the POCO F1. POCO has been in the rumour mills for quite a while now, especially after XDA developers spotted a mysterious new phone called POCOPHONE on US FCC website. This is also considered being Xiaomi’s serious attempt at cracking the premium smartphone segment, as it currently dominates the budget smartphone segment.

POCO F1: Expected price in India

The POCO F1 is aimed at the European and Indian markets. Going by specifications and online leaks, the prices of the POCO F1 are rumoured to be €420 or about Rs 34,000 for the 6GB variant and €460 or about Rs 36,600 for the 128GB variant.

POCO F1: Specifications

The teasers by POCO’s Twitter handle boast about the F1’s speed, so we expect the POCO F1 to run the fastest processor offered by Qualcomm. Hence the POCO F1 is expected to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM, with storage options of 64GB and 128GB. According to a recent Flipkart listing, the POCO F1 will also come with water cooled processor.

It will feature a 6-inch notched 2160x1080 display. The phone will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery and will come with USB Type-C port.

On the photography front, the phone is expected to sport a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup with dual pixel autofocus system and a 20MP sensor on the front. It will also come with an infrared camera and illuminator for face unlocking, similar to the one on Oppo Find X.

How to watch live stream:

The POCO F1 India launch event will start at 12:30 pm today. You can catch the live stream at POCO’s official YouTube channel.