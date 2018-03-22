Asus Vivobook 15 X510UA Review: Sets new benchmark for sub Rs40,000 laptops

Asus Vivobook 15 X510UA has a full metal chassis carved out of a single block of metal and looks as thin at 19.4mm, with the lid down.

After impressing with the new Vivobook S15 (starts at Rs60,000) laptop line-up, Taiwanese company Asus has pulled another rabbit out of the bag in the form of Vivobook X510UA. Available on Amazon and retail outlets, it has a rather affordable price tag of Rs34,999, and yet offers the same flair and similar features as we saw in the Vivobook S15.

Here are our observations about the new Asus Vivobook 15 X510UA.

■ The Vivobook 15 X510UA looks a lot like the more expensive S15. It has a full metal chassis carved out of a single block of metal and looks as thin at 19.4mm, with the lid down. There are no rough edges in this one. The coarse fabric like finish on the lid gives it a distinct personality and also improves grip over the notebook. At this price, this sort of build quality is extremely rare.

■ What separates the new notebooks from similarly priced rivals is the new thin bezel (7.8mm) design, which is unheard of outside of the more expensive mid-range and high-end notebooks. It gives the screen a more immersive and edge-to-edge feel, but more importantly, it results in smaller footprint. Unlike most big screen notebooks, the Vivobook 15 X510UA weighs just 1.7kg and looks much more compact in size than a typical 15.6-inch screen notebook. This makes it ideal for users who like to travel light.

■The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1,920x1080p, which is also rare at this price point. Most big screen notebooks selling around Rs 35,000 offer a maximum resolution of 1,366x768p. It is not a very bright looking screen but videos and webpages look crisp. The big screen makes it ideal for entertainment, studies as well as work tasks. Asus has also added a non-reflective coating over the screen to protect against glare in bright light.

■ Asus has opted for a compact keyboard layout so it could offer ample space between the keys. The numeric keys, which usually occupy the far right of the keyboard in big screen notebooks, have been left out completely. The keys are soft and easy to get used to, but there is no backlighting; so typing in dark will be difficult.

■The palm rest is wide but the touchpad is small. The left and right click buttons have been separated with a visual line drawn on it. The keyboard also includes a finger print sensor, allowing users to unlock the notebook quickly. This is another feature which we haven’t seen in rivals, at this price point.

■ The notebook runs Windows 10 Home and is powered by Intel’s 7th Gen Core i3 processor paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM and Intel HD graphics. It is more powerful than the M3 processor used in a number of slim notebooks and convertibles at this price point, but not cut out for heavy tasks or games.

■ Battery backup is not in the same league as some of the new high-end slim notebooks, but we were able to get 4 to 5 hours of backup on modest to heavy use, which is more than what you can get from most big screen notebooks at this price point.

■ There is no LAN port or optical drive, but it includes USB Type-C, one USB 3.1port, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI connector and an SD card slot. For internet connectivity, users will have to rely on WiFi networks.

Overall, the Vivobook 15 X510UA is a refreshing change from what we are used to at this price point. It is more reassuring to use, looks more premium for its price and offers a big screen without feeling hefty or looking ugly.