Samsung Galaxy A8s with screen hole design to launch today

The Samsung Galaxy A8s might be the Korean giant’s first smartphone to have a screen-to-body ratio of 90% (or above).

Everyone is well aware of how much Samsung hates display notches. It has done everything, from curving the edges to shortening the bezels of its smartphones, to stretch its displays to the edges without employing a notch. As a result, nearly all the Samsung smartphones sporting the modern Infinity Display look roughly the same.

But that is going to change soon, as the chaebol is ready to launch the Samsung Galaxy A8s in China today, which will sport an Infinity-O display, or basically a screen with a hole to accommodate the selfie camera. The launch will commence at 4 pm today and will be streamed live on the Samsung China website.

Samsung teased the new smartphone on Weibo, giving us a look at the display hole in the top left corner in its full glory. The Infinity-O concept was officially announced at Samsung’s developer conference in San Francisco—the same event also gave us a sneak-peek into Samsung’s foldable smartphone.

While Samsung hasn’t officially unveiled other specifications of the smartphone, rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone might be powered by the same Snapdragon 710 SoC that runs the Nokia 8.1 and will a have a triple camera setup similar to the Galaxy A7. We can expect the Galaxy A8s to run Android Oreo 8.1 with the “Samsung Experience” UI running atop. The most talked about feature of the smartphone is not the display with a hole, but the omission of the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a first for Samsung. This also confirms the presence of the USB Type-C port on the smartphone.

Given the lengths to which Samsung has gone to eliminate the bezels of the smartphone, the Galaxy A8s might well be the South Korean giant’s first smartphone to have a screen-to-body ratio of 90% or above.