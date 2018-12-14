Micromax to unveil first notched smartphone on December 18

Micromax has lagged behind in the lot lately by using dated design cues and specifications.

Homegrown handset maker Micromax is set to launch a smartphone with a display notch on December 18—almost a year after the iPhone X made it popular. Micromax teased the smartphone on its social media handles with the hashtag #AboveTheRest, in an attempt to suggest the new smartphone will come with competitive specifications.

While the specifications, price and even the name of the smartphone are unclear, the Indian handset maker is eager to make a comeback in the smartphone market which has been dominated by new Chinese players like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme.

To gatecrash the budget smartphone party, the segment Micromax was once a key player of, Micromax needs to offer competitive internals, camera and even design. Micromax has lagged behind in the lot lately by using dated design cues and specifications.

Micromax recently launched the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition and Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, both of which run Android Go based on Oreo 8.1 out of the box. The two smartphones sport a 5-inch display at the front. Micromax hasn’t specificied which processors power the smartphones, but both phones come with 1GB RAM. The Bharat 5 Infinity comes with 16GB internal storage while the latter comes with 8GB inbuilt storage. The Bharat 5 Infinity is backed by a 5,000mAh battery while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition comes with a 2,000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Bharat 5 Infinity comes with 5MP cameras on both front and rear, while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition features a 5MP sensor at the back and 2MP clicker at the front.

The Bharat 5 Infinity comes with facial unlocking and fingerprint scanning while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition skips the two.

Connectivity options on both phones include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0, GPS.