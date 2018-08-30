How the PC games are set to change thanks to Nvidia’s new graphics cards

PC gamers have plenty to rejoice about as Nvidia has announced three new products in its GeForce GPU (graphics processing unit) line-up.

PC gamers have plenty to rejoice about as Nvidia has announced three new products in its GeForce GPU (graphics processing unit) line-up. At the top of the ladder is the RTX 2080Ti, followed by RTX 2080 and the RTX 2070. What sets them apart from the GTX 1080 and other Series 10 GPUs from 2016 is the new Turing architecture, which is designed differently from the Pascal architecture used in its predecessors. Turing-based GPUs are built on the 12nm (nanometer) manufacturing process, support GDDR6 memory and come with Tensor and RT (Ray Tracing) cores, in addition to Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) cores. GPUs based on Pascal architecture are built on 16/14nm manufacturing process, support GDDR5 RAM and consists of CUDA Cores. According to Nvidia, this makes the GPUs six times faster and better at handling 4K HDR gaming at 60fps than its predecessors. “Turing opens up a new golden age of gaming, with realism only possible with ray tracing, which most people thought was still a decade away,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, at the Gamescom gaming event last week in Germany

The game changers

CUDA, is a GPU technology, which speeds up the processing power by executing thousands of tasks simultaneously using its multiple cores. The new GPUs have up to 21% more CUDA cores than the earlier versions.

RT cores enable real-time ray tracing of objects and environments resulting in physically accurate shadows, reflections and a superior visual experience. Ray tracing works by tracing the path of individual light rays in a 3D scene.

When the light ray bounces from one object to another it causes reflections, when blocked by objects it causes shadows, and when it passes through transparent objects the light ray causes refractions. Processing and reproducing these finer nuances in real-time scenarios, such as games, require a lot of graphical power. Combined with RT-Cores and dedicated ray tracing acceleration hardware, RTX GPUs enable real-time ray tracing in games. In a nutshell, this will lead to more realistic visuals during games.

The AI magic

The Tensor Cores, which were first seen in Nvdia’s Tesla V100 GPUs, last May, is based on open source machine learning framework called Tensor Flow. Tensor Cores won’t make GPUs faster. However, they will improve the image quality of games in real-time using a new form of anti-aliasing technology called DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling), which has been trained using deep learning to identify and suggest specific changes required in an image instead of processing the entire frame. Anti-aliasing requires frame to be rendered multiple times, and can put a lot of load on CUDA cores. The dedicated Tensors Cores will take care of this load.

The RTX 2080TI and 2080 GPUs will be available in the market from September at $999 and $799, while the RTX 2070 will be available in October and will cost $499.