Vivo Nex’s launch today. Watch out for its price, specifications

Vivo Nex is next in line to make a mark in the Indian market after the Oppo Find X

The much awaited bezel-less phone Vivo Nex will be launched in New Delhi today. Vivo Nex series, that includes Nex A and Nex S, have already been launched in China but it’s the Nex S variant that will make it to India.

Armed with a pop-up front camera and in-display fingerprint scanner, Vivo Nex is next in line to make a mark in the Indian market after the Oppo Find X, which also features a similar mechanised pop-up camera. The Vivo Nex features a 6.59-inch, full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316x1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%. The phone is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which also powers the OnePlus 6, and is paired with 8GB of RAM. It will have storage variants of 128GB and 256GB.

The fascinating pop-up camera mechanism will house only a front facing 8MP selfie camera, unlike the Oppo Find X in which both the front and the rear facing cameras are housed in the motorised slider. The dual rear camera on the Vivo Nex will have a 12MP+5MP configuration and will come with 4-axis Optical Image Stabilisation.

How to watch Vivo Nex launch livestream

The launch will start at 12.30 PM in New Delhi. Interested viewers can livestream it either from YouTube or Facebook. The livestream can also be accessed from the Vivo India website by simply clicking on the ‘Vivo Nex’ poster appearing on the site’s homepage. You can also follow live updates on Twitter.