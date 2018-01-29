How the newest Google Chrome browser is better than before

Google has improved the pop-up blocker in Chrome, giving it more teeth against malicious advertisements which show up as pop-ups on webpages and won’t go away until users click on them.

Google has added a bunch of new features to the Chrome browser which will make web browsing less distractive. The Chrome version 64 has plugged the vulnerability which made Windows PCs more susceptible to Meltdown and Spectre malware-related attacks. They are also working on bringing the ad blocking feature on board by February 2018.

Here are some of the new features of the Chrome browser for PC users that were recently added to the fold.

Pop-up blocker gets better

Google has improved the pop-up blocker in Chrome, giving it more teeth against malicious advertisements which show up as pop-ups on webpages and won’t go away until users click on them. What makes them more frustrating is the fact that clicking them redirects users to a new page showing a full-page advertisement. Now Chrome can block such pop-ups from redirecting users to a new webpage that they do not want to see. The feature will be enabled by default in the new Chrome version 64. To make sure you have access to it, check the version of the Chrome browser.

Less distraction

Most video advertisements do not even wait for users to click on the play button and start the moment the webpage is opened. They are distracting, but what makes them more annoying is the audio. The Chrome browser now allows users to permanently mute audio in a webpage. So even if the PC is on speaker, video advertisements will play without the audio the next time the webpage is opened. To enable this feature, right click on the tab and select mute.

Improves video playback

The Chrome browser now supports HDR (high dynamic range) videos, which means users can stream HDR content from Netflix on their Windows PC. The only caveat is that the content is HDR-ready and the hardware on the notebook and the monitor supports it. The feature was added to Windows 10 with Fall Creators update, so make sure your PC is updated with it. HDR improves the video playback experience by making brighter areas look brighter and by reproducing colours more vividly. The feature is already available on Microsoft’s Edge Browser.