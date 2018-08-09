Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on smartphones from OnePlus, Honor, Samsung, Vivo

Huawei said its smartphone Honor Play was sold out in a record 20 seconds on Amazon during the sale. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Claiming to offer over 20,000 deals on hundreds of brands of smartphones, consumer electronics and other categories, the four-day-long Amazon Freedom Sale began at midnight today. Amazon is offering no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on thousands of products across mobile phones, TVs and refrigerators.

Huawei said its smartphone Honor Play was sold out in a record 20 seconds on Amazon. It promised that due to the huge demand, stocks will be made available soon. Honor Play, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, went live on Amazon sale for Rs 20,000 at 12 pm.

Smartphones on sale include latest models from OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Samsung, Vivo, RealMe and 10.Or.

Here is a list of some of the best deals on smartphones and mobile phone accessories:

Mi A2 for Rs 16,999 on pre-order sale from noon today

Redmi Y2 starting Rs 9,999, sale begins at 2 pm today

Extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange for OnePlus 6

Up to 37% off on Samsung smartphones

Rs 1,000 off on exchange for Realme 1

Up to 35% off on Honor dual camera smartphones

Up to 35% off on Moto smartphones

Rs 6,000 off on Huawei P20 Lite

Up to 50% off on 10.or smartphones

Amazon is also heavily promoting Amazon Devices during the sale by offering up to 23% discount for Prime members on the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle.