Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on smartphones from OnePlus, Honor, Samsung, Vivo
Here is a list of some of the best deals on smartphones and mobile phone accessories from brands like OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Samsung, Vivo, RealMe and 10.Or
New Delhi: Claiming to offer over 20,000 deals on hundreds of brands of smartphones, consumer electronics and other categories, the four-day-long Amazon Freedom Sale began at midnight today. Amazon is offering no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on thousands of products across mobile phones, TVs and refrigerators.
Huawei said its smartphone Honor Play was sold out in a record 20 seconds on Amazon. It promised that due to the huge demand, stocks will be made available soon. Honor Play, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, went live on Amazon sale for Rs 20,000 at 12 pm.
Smartphones on sale include latest models from OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Samsung, Vivo, RealMe and 10.Or.
Here is a list of some of the best deals on smartphones and mobile phone accessories:
Mi A2 for Rs 16,999 on pre-order sale from noon today
Redmi Y2 starting Rs 9,999, sale begins at 2 pm today
Extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange for OnePlus 6
Up to 37% off on Samsung smartphones
Rs 1,000 off on exchange for Realme 1
Up to 35% off on Honor dual camera smartphones
Up to 35% off on Moto smartphones
Rs 6,000 off on Huawei P20 Lite
Up to 50% off on 10.or smartphones
Amazon is also heavily promoting Amazon Devices during the sale by offering up to 23% discount for Prime members on the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale: Good time to try Android Pie on Pixel 2
- Taxman eyes revenue as Walmart-Flipkart deal enters final lap
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on smartphones from OnePlus, Honor, Samsung, Vivo
- SC modifies BCCI’s ‘one state, one vote’ policy
- Harivansh, from editor to new Rajya Sabha deputy chairman
Mark to Market »
- Cipla Q1 results: Costs and US recovery vital for FY19 health
- Change in ownership has done Mphasis investors a world of good
- Midcaps, smallcaps recover but may not have found their lost charm yet
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy