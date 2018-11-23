Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sells 6 lakh units in first sale

Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi claims to have sold over 6 lakh units in its first sale of Redmi Note 6 Pro on Friday. The sale, which coincided with Black Friday, also saw discounts of Rs 1,000 on both the variants of the smartphone. Other offers include instant discount of Rs 500 for HDFC credit and debit card users, Jio’s Rs 2,400 cashback offer and 6TB of additional data.

The Reliance Jio cashback is applicable on recharge with ₹299 plan, which will, in turn, provide you 24 vouchers worth Rs 100 each. An additional 100% 4G data will be valid on the plans above Rs 198 for four recharges.

The phone is available on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. A second surprise sale also took place at 3 pm today, the figures of which haven’t been announced yet. The same discounts were available on the second sale as well.

“Mi Fans! We had 600,000+ units of ‘Quad Camera all-rounder’ for 1st sale. Went out of stock in mins on @Flipkart & http://Mi.com! If you did not manage to buy one, don’t worry. We are getting more stock. Next sale @3pm today,” tweeted Xiaomi India VP and Global MD Manu Kumar Jain.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, just like its predecessor, the Note 5 Pro. This is mated with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10 running atop. Xiaomi hasn’t promised an Android Pie upgrade in the future. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. At the front of the smartphone is a 6.26-inch display with a notch.