The Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are well placed to take on rivals

HMD Global has announced the new Nokia smartphone lineup for 2018 in India. It includes Nokia’s first 6-inch screen smartphone called the Nokia 7 Plus, an upgraded version of last year’s Nokia 6 known as Nokia 6 (2018) and the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco. All three smartphone have been launched under Google’s Android One program, which means they will run stock Android UI and get all major and minor updates for a period of two years.

The Nokia 6 (2018) will be the first to hit the stores and will be available through Nokia Mobile Shops and select retail stores from 6 April at Rs16,999. Nokia 7 Plus will be available from 30 April at Rs25,999 on Amazon.in, Nokia Mobile Shop and select retail stores. Nokia 8 Sirocco- will be available from 30 April too, but on Flipkart.com, Nokia Mobile Shops and select retail stores at Rs49,999. Here is how the three smartphones compares with rivals.

Nokia 7 Plus

At the current price tag, the Nokia 7 Plus is likely to be pitted against the likes of Moto X4 (Rs22,999) and Honor V10 (Rs 29,999). This is the first Nokia smartphones to offer the new thin bezel design. It packs in a 6-inch screen and at 158.3mm x 75.6mm looks as big as the Honor V10, which also comes with a 6-inch screen. The Moto X4 has a conventional front panel and a much smaller 5.2-inch screen. As a result it looks much smaller (148.3mm x 73.4mm) in size. Unlike the Moto X4 which come with IP68 rating and can withstand water up to depth of 1.5 metres, the Nokia 7 Plus and Honor V10 do not provide protection against water.

The Nokia 7 Plus runs on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset, which is based on Qualcomm’s Kyro 260 architecture and offers the latest Adreno 512 graphics. Whereas, the Moto X4 runs on slight inferior Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset which is based on ARM’s Cortex A53 architecture and offers Adreno 508 graphics. Honor 970 is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 octa-core chipset which is based on 10nm architecture and is technically more powerful than any of the two Snapdragon chipsets.

Camera has always been a strong suit in Nokia phones. The Nokia 7 Plus features dual camera system powered by Carl Zeiss optics. The 12-megapixle camera is for regular shoots while the 13-megapixel snapper is enhances the telephoto capability with its 2x optical zoom. Both Honor V10 and Moto X4 have got dual cameras.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The new Nokia flagship will be competing against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (Rs 57,990) and Google Pixel 2 XL (starts at Rs 59,990). It has a 5.5-inch screen with resolution of 2,560x1,440p. The front panel looks conventional but the back panel comes with a layer of glass with support for wireless charging. It is also splash and dust resistant. Nokia has used the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset we saw in the predecessor to power the new smartphone. The Google Pixel 2 XL run on the same processor but offer a much bigger (6-inch) screen. They also look trendy with the new thin bezel design. The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a thin bezel, packs in a 5.8-inch screen and runs on an equally powerful Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with dual 12-megapixel cameras with Carl Zeiss lens and 2x optical zoom. OnePlus 5T has got dual (16-megapixel and 20-megapixel) cameras powered by Sony sensors. Samsung Galaxy S9 has a single 12-megapixel camera but it comes with mechanically adjustable aperture, which can automatically switch to f/1.5 for low-light snaps and to f/2.4 for daytime shots. Pixel 2 XL has a single 12-megapixel camera, but it uses advanced camera algorithms to deliver high quality shots even in low light.

Nokia 6 (2018)

The Nokia 6 (2018) has full metal design, runs on a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and uses Carl Zeiss optics in the cameras. It retains the 5.5-inch screen we saw in the predecessor. Its competing against the Xioami Redmi Note 5 Pro (starts at Rs 13,999), which runs a slightly faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, offers dual cameras powered by Sony sensors and has a bigger 6-inch screen. However, it runs Android 7.1 with Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 9 on top.