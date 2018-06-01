Decoding the Indian Gamer
A survey by Dell reveals that today’s gamer is not the stereotypical teen loner playing in his parents’ basement
A survey by Dell reveals that today’s gamer is not the stereotypical teen loner playing in his parents’ basement. He’s a coworker with kids, the woman at the gym, a fellow volunteer—and most commonly, a spouse, sibling or friend. And they all proudly call themselves a “gamer”.
