 Decoding the Indian Gamer - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Technology

Decoding the Indian Gamer

A survey by Dell reveals that today’s gamer is not the stereotypical teen loner playing in his parents’ basement

Last Published: Fri, Jun 01 2018. 10 40 AM IST
Livemint
Today’s gamer is a co-worker with kids, the woman at the gym, a fellow volunteer—and most commonly, a spouse, sibling or friend. Photo: Bloomberg
Today’s gamer is a co-worker with kids, the woman at the gym, a fellow volunteer—and most commonly, a spouse, sibling or friend. Photo: Bloomberg

A survey by Dell reveals that today’s gamer is not the stereotypical teen loner playing in his parents’ basement. He’s a coworker with kids, the woman at the gym, a fellow volunteer—and most commonly, a spouse, sibling or friend. And they all proudly call themselves a “gamer”.

First Published: Fri, Jun 01 2018. 10 40 AM IST
Topics: Gamers Indian Gamers video games Gaming culture in India Dell Alienware

More From Technology »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »