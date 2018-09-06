Nokia 6.1 Plus and Xiaomi Mi A2 flash sale today: Price, offers, specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2280x1080 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM.

Two competing mid-range phones – the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Xiaomi Mi A2 will go on flash sales today at 12PM. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available on Flipkart, while the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be up on Amazon India. The phones are in high demand, so they are expected to go out of stock within minutes.

Nokia 6.1 Plus:

The Nokia 6.1 Plus will have an instant discount of Rs 1,601 on Flipkart, selling at an effective price of Rs 15,999. The discount is available on the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant.

Apart from the instant discount, no cost EMI options are also available. Airtel is offering a Rs 1,800 cashback and upto 240GB of data on recharge of Rs 199/249/448 per month.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2280x1080. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone also comes with stock Android, much like its predecessors and features an understated yet very attractive design.

Xiaomi Mi A2:

The Mi A2 will be available on Amazon at its full price i.e. Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. There’s no word on the sale of its 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant.

The previous sale of the Mi A2 saw several offers like EMI at Rs 808 and 25% cashback on purchase via Amazon Pay. Jio offered Rs. 2,200 Instant cashback and up to 4.5TB of free 4G data. Bajaj Finserv offered a no cost EMI option as well. However, Amazon hasn’t revealed any offers on the phone yet.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.