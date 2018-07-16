Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: iPhone SE available at the price of Oppo F5

In addition to the Apple iPhone SE, Google Pixel 2 will see a flat discount of Rs16,001 on Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days.

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart’s “Big Shopping days” sale kicked-off today at 4pm. The sale will go on for 80 hours till July 19 and will directly rival Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Products ranging from smartphones and electronics to fashion and home appliances are on sale.

To make the sale even more exciting, “Blockbuster Deals” will be refreshed every 8 hours and “Rush Hour Deals” will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm. For additional discounts, SBI is providing a 10% instant discount to its credit card users. Bajaj Finserv is also providing a “No Cost EMI” to make shopping more affordable.

If you’ve been saving up to buy a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone, this will be a good time as many smartphones will have significant price cuts. Here are some deals on smartphones on Flipkart “Big Shopping Days”:

Apple iPhone

If you’ve always wanted to buy an iPhone for yourself, this is a great time. Older iPhone models have a higher discount when compared to their newer siblings. iPhone SE is available for prices as low as Rs17,999 while iPhone 6s Plus (Space Grey, 32GB) will be available for Rs34,999.

Google Pixel 2

The Google Pixel 2 (4GB RAM/128GB storage) is also on sale, with a flat discount of Rs16,001. You can also stack up an addition 10% discount by using an SBI credit card and another discount of Rs3,000 by exchanging your smartphone, taking the total price to Rs42,999.

Honor 10

Honor’s answer to the OnePlus 6, the Honor 10(6GB RAM/128GB internal storage) is on offer for the first time. It’s available at Rs29,999. The Honor 10 features a 5.84” IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 and is powered by Kirin 970 chipset.

Budget smartphones

Infinix Zero 5 (6GB RAM/64GB storage) is available for Rs14,999 with a Rs3,000 discount while Micromax Vdeo 2 is available for Rs2,999. Panasonic Eluga Ray 700, Panasonic P95 and Micromax Spark 4G are available with price cuts ranging between Rs1,000 to Rs3,000.

Samsung’s Galaxy On series of budget phones are also on offs. The Galaxy On Max is available for Rs12,900 while Galaxy On5 is up for Rs5,790. Similar discounts are available on Galaxy On NXT and J3 Pro as well.