Comio X1 Note Review: Has the looks but lacks power

For a company that has been in India for less than a year, Chinese company Comio is making its presence felt with its trendy-looking phones and appealing price tag. The latest smartphone Comio X1 Note is a case in point. It is priced at Rs9,999, and available on Amazon.in.

Design The most exciting thing about the Comio X1 Note is its design. It is slim (8mm), comes in eye-catching colours such as royal blue and sunrise gold, offers the new thin bezel design on the front and has a mirror-like finish on the back, inspired by high-end flagship smartphones such as the HTC U12. Despite the glass finish, the phone does not feel slippery and fits comfortably into the hand due to the narrow (76mm) form factor.

Display The six-inch screen offers ample space for typing and reading. It has a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and pixel density of 402ppi, which is impressive by budget smartphone standards. The text, interface and on-screen elements look crisp, but the colours don’t feel rich. So don’t expect to be bowled over while playing games or during movie playback.

Software Comio X1 Note runs the Android Oreo (version 8.0) and a few add-ons from Comio such as the built-in call recorder, face unlocking feature and support for 22 Indian languages. Presence of the new Android version means users won’t miss out on new features such as picture-in-picture mode, smart notifications and app shortcuts. However, for users who like to tinker with the interface and apply new themes and icons, there isn’t much to offer here.

Performance The Comio smartphone runs on MediaTek’s MT8735 quad core processor clocking at 1.4GHz and clubbed with 3GB RAM. It’s a low-power processor and not cut for heavy tasks and games. While it was able to handle Youtube and Netflix smoothly, we noticed slight amount of lag during multi-tasking and playing heavy games. The phone has 32GB storage but offers an additional micro SD slot on top of the dual SIM slots allowing users to access all three simultaneously. The phone is powered by a 2,900mAh battery, which barely lasted a full day on one charge.

Camera For photography enthusiasts, there is a dual camera set-up of 13- and 5 megapixels on the back. The former is for regular shots while the latter is to enable bokeh shots. Like most budget smartphones, the camera quality is disappointing and even on a bright sunny day, picture looks washed out and grainy.

Competition At the given price point, the Comio X1 Note is comparable to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (starts at Rs 9,999) and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (starts at Rs 10,999). Though the Comio smartphone has an edge over them in terms of looks and design, it falls short when it comes to features and performance. Both the Redmi Note 5 and ZenFone Pro M1 run on the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and 636 octa-core processors, respectively. They also offer more battery backup (the ZenFone Max Pro M1 last up to two days). The Redmi Note 5 has one of the best custom user interfaces (UIs) with plenty of cool themes and personalisation options.