MWC 2018: WD’s new microSD card is fast

Most smartphones have limited internal storage. A few 4K videos recorded with the smartphone’s camera or downloading a few big games can fill up internal storage really fast. MicroSD cards can take the load off internal storage by offering 10 times more legroom for movies, games and camera snaps.

However, most of the microSD cards are slower when it comes to processing data intensive tasks. US-based storage solution company WD (Western Digital) has the answer for that. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), WD released a new 400GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card which offers a reading speed of up to 160MB/s and writing speed of up to 90MB/s. This means users not only get more space but can transfer files from the microSD card to internal storage and vice-versa and from the microSD card to a PC and vice-versa in lesser time. WD claims the new card is 50% faster than any of their existing line-up of SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD cards. Technically, it seems this is faster than microSD cards made by some other companies. For example, Kingston’s UHS-1 microSD card has a capacity of up to 256GB and can muster maximum read speed of up to 90MB/s.

The new microSD card also supports SD Association’s A2 (Application Performance Class) specification, which makes it more efficient when it comes to processing heavy tasks. This means apps and games stored on the microSD card will open and load quickly.

The new microSD card can survive shock and water which makes it ideal for action cameras such as Go Pro Hero and drones. High-capacity microSD cards can be expensive. The SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card is no different. It will be available at $300 (Rs19,466).