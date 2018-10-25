Amazon’s new offer on Samsung smartphones, heavy discount on Galaxy S9+

During the first round of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Samsung had sold 12X over average business day volumes with Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8 being the best-sellers at their lowest ever pricing.

Amazon India has partnered with Samsung to sell smartphones at heavy discounts during the second season of the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale. Samsung’s flagship smartphone, Galaxy S9+, is being sold for Rs 45,000 and Galaxy Note8 at Rs 43,990, which according to Amazon is the lowest price ever on the mobile phones.

S9+’s 64GB model is being sold at Rs 61,900, 128GB for Rs 65,900 and 256GB for Rs 69,900. Samsung’s Galaxy A8+ (6GB RAM with front dual camera of 16+8MP) is available at its lowest ever price of Rs 23,990.

Customers are also eligible for extra discount on exchange, 10% cashback and a 9 month no cost EMI scheme on Samsung phones.

Galaxy On7 Prime (4+64GB) will also be available at its lowest ever price of Rs 10,990 with flat Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback, an extra 10% cashback with ICICI and Citi cards and a 6 month no cost EMI benefit.

