45 days: That’s how long OnePlus took to roll out Android Pie

OnePlus on Friday said it was ready to roll out its own customised version of the Android Pie to OnePlus 6

OnePlus has been known for bringing features of premium flagship devices to an affordable price range, but it is also known for another thing—timely software updates.

When the OnePlus 6 was being launched, it was announced that the smartphone would be eligible for the Android Beta program for Android P, along with a few other phones from companies like Sony and Xiaomi. This meant that people could get a sneak peak of the latest, unstable and the then unreleased version of the Android 9.

However, when Android Pie was launched, it followed the tradition of coming to Google Pixel devices first, only with one exception. Essential Products, an American technology company based out of Palo Alto, announced that the Essential Phone will receive day-one update of the Android Pie.

While Google, at the time of launching Pie said that the operating system will hit the smartphones by this fall (or anytime after October), OnePlus on Friday said it was ready to roll out its own customised version of the Android Pie to OnePlus 6.

It took 45 days for OnePlus to achieve this feat, which are light-years away from the amount of time taken by an update to reach an Apple device after the latest version of iOS is released. But it is still pretty quick when compared to the previous trend. Take the Android Oreo 8.0 upgrade, for example. OnePlus, one of the early adopters of the new OS, took nearly five months to bring the update to the OnePlus 5T from its existing OS, Android Nougat 7.1.

It took that long for OnePlus and most other manufacturers because of Project Treble—an undertaking that modularised the operating system away from hardware. This was new to Oreo and now that it is already here, it isn’t taking that long for manufacturers to jump ship.

Although we haven’t received the update on our OnePlus 6 device (since it is in the roll-out phase), the changelog uploaded on the OnePlus Forums by Manu J, an employee of OnePlus, mentions that the customised Oxygen OS 9 based on Android Pie features brand new UI for Android Pie, adaptive battery support, Android Pie gesture navigation, updated Android security patch to 2018.9 and a new Gaming Mode 3.0.

