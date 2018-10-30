Apple iPad, Mac launch event: Do you smell something different?

The unveiling of the new Macs and iPads will be held at an opera house in Brooklyn. Photo: Apple

Apple is set to launch the latest generation of its iPads and Macs at an event in New York City today at 10 am EDT, or 7:30 am IST. The event will be held at an opera house in Brooklyn. The event might also see some other products that did not make their way to Apple’s special event held in September.

Wait a second, a tech unveiling at an opera house?

That’s right, an opera house. It simply goes to show that Apple is trying aim the new iPad at a very specific type of an audience—artists.

Apple is well aware of the fact that its iPad sales are slumping. In a measure to keep the ship sailing, Apple has been promoting its high-end iPad Pro as ideal for artists, photographers and other creators. It’s the perfect setting, people are eagerly waiting for a refresh, as the last update came nearly 17 months ago.

That’s not the only change that you can anticipate though. Apple drastically increased the price of its iPhones last year, a move that was loved by investors. Even as iPhone sales stagnated, the high prices managed to increase the revenue. For your reference, the iPhone 7 Plus at the time of its launch was priced at Rs 72,000. The iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,999.

Let’s talk about what we can expect from the new iPads and Macs

iPad Pro:

iPads have followed the same design ever since the first one came into existence—a slate like design that can be held only with two hands, with a home button at the front and volume buttons on the side. It has mainly been an extension to the productivity of an iPhone. A large screen has endless applications—attach a keyboard and you have a compact laptop, drag two running applications on top of the other and you’re instantly multitasking like a boss, add a Pencil (with an awkward charging port) and you’re a graphic designer—you get the idea.

The essence of the iPad will remain the same, albeit with a few changes, which have been long due now. The iPad might finally get FaceID, which means the omission of the iconic home button as well. As a result, the display can now stretch far more than the previous iterations. It will have the same firepower as the latest iPhones—an A12 bionic chipset. Details on RAM and storage aren’t out yet, but we’d like to have at least 4GB to run resource hungry apps.

Mac:

We can expect a brand new MacBook Air laptop as well as the Mac Mini desktop. The MacBook Air might feature a bezel-less display with a few spec bumps that include the processor (Intel Core i9, please), RAM and display. The Mac Mini can also get similar speed upgrades.

Apart from these two devices, we can also expect the AirPower wireless charging mat and new AirPods.

You can read more about them here.