App radar: Must have apps and games for Android and iOS

The latest crop of apps include Google’s new task manger app, Opera’s new mobile browser designed for users who like to use their smartphone with one hand and bigger and grander looking puzzle game in the award winning Rooms series.

Google Tasks

Free

Android, iOS

Google Tasks is a clutter-free task manager app to help users remember things they have to do over the course of the day or week. Users can create tasks or subtasks and see it on any device with Gmail or Google Calendar app. Tasks created within Gmail will also show in the Tasks app. Users can set an expiry date for specific tasks and get notifications on the day the task expires. Its letdowns include the absence of option to set specific time for reminders and add colour code to highlight particular tasks.

Opera Touch

Free

Android

Opera Touch is designed for user users who like to use their smartphone with one hand. The layout looks simpler than the regular Opera browsers. Most of the on-screen elements such as favourite sites, QR code scanner and voice control are placed more towards the bottom of the screen so they can be accessed with the same hand that is holding the smartphone. It supports Opera Flow which allows users to sync and share content on the mobile browser with the web browser on the PC.

Voicera

Free

Android, iOS

Voicera is an AI based summarisation tool which can be used to record minutes of a meeting and then transcribe it into text. It can also highlight the transcribed text according to their relevance. So text with which sounds important will be clubbed as action item, while text with an agenda or target will automatically show under decisions. Users can also upload audio file of up to 15MB and get it transcribed in Voicera. It can also be used to record and transcribe calls.

Radiogram

Free

Android

Radiogram is a free online radio app with access to thousands of international radio stations from US, UK, Australia, India and Pakistan along with local radio stations in Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Kannada. For users’ convenience, the app clubs radio stations into categories such as news, sports, rock, talk, religion and country. Unlike most of the free radio apps, Radiogram doesn’t have advertisements, as of now.

The Room: Old Sins

Rs 380

Android, iOS

The fourth edition of the popular puzzle game series The Rooms is now available on Android. The gameplay revolves around an investigation into the disappearance of an engineer from a Victorian castle full of hidden paths, puzzles and mysterious objects. Users have to browse through every room and objects to solve a series of mysteries presented to them. The game looks more polished, offers a new set of hating soundtracks and takes up more than 700MB of space to install and play.

Dead Rivals

Free

Android, iOS

Gameloft’s new game Dead Rivals is a third person shooter on the lines of Dead Trigger series but with richer graphics and a much bigger footprint of 1.3GB. It is an open world game allowing players to freely explore their surroundings on the in-game map. Players can customise their shooters, arm them with the best available weapons and embark on a series of zombie hinting missions. Player can upgrade and get new weapons through in-app purchases.