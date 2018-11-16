Got two WhatsApp numbers? Here’s how to use both of them on the same phone

Custom UIs from, mostly from Chinese smartphone makers, like Asus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor and Samsung allow you to either duplicate apps or create an entirely new user account.

Whether you’ve a dual-SIM card smartphone or live two lives—using two WhatsApp numbers on the same phone can be very convenient. But WhatsApp doesn’t allow users to access two WhatsApp numbers simultaneously on a single device. WhatsApp even discourages users to swap between devices too often, without actually citing a reason on their official blog.

However, there are several workarounds, on the Play Store as well as by custom ROMS, to use multiple WhatsApp numbers on a single device. Here are the three main ways you can do it:

Custom ROM workarounds

Custom UIs from, mostly from Chinese smartphone makers, like Asus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor and Samsung allow you to either duplicate apps or create an entirely new user account (like you would on a Mac or Windows system).

Oppo and Vivo have Clone Apps and App Clones features respectively that let you duplicate apps, while Xiaomi has Dual Apps, Samsung has Dual Messenger, Asus has Twin Apps and Huawei/Honor have App Twin features. All you have to do is get in the settings menu, look out for these features and select WhatsApp from the list of applications. Then all you have to do is feed in your WhatsApp number and follow the standard process.

Xiaomi also has “Second Space” which essentially creates a new user account, which mimics the experience of having two smartphones in a single device. You have to start building the second account from scratch—from wallpapers to app permissions, everything has to be set all over again. You can also have one app running on one account and not on the other or you can have the same app running on both accounts but with different IDs—the choice is yours.

Apps on Play Store

For those phones that do not allow any of this sneaky business, like the Android One devices, there are apps on the Play Store like Double App and Parallel that allow you to duplicate an app. The process is similar to the one with custom ROM workarounds.

WhatsApp Business

This works well for those people who have a business and wish to communicate with their consumers effectively, but also allows you to use a second phone number. Setting up your phone number with WhatsApp Business is more or less similar to the regular WhatsApp, but due to the nature of the app you have additional features like automated responses, sending out updates and adding labels to your contact lists.