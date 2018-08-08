You can’t forward a WhatsApp message to more than 5 people at one go

WhatsApp has started an education campaign on how to spot fake news and hoaxes. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Facing criticism over fake news and rumours, WhatsApp today launched an educational campaign asking users of the messaging platform to double check facts before forwarding messages and has started implementing a limit to how many times can you forward a WhatsApp message. The move by Facebook-owned WhatsApp is aimed at controlling the spread of misinformation and misguided campaigns running on the social media platform.

The latest update of WhatsApp doesn’t allow you to forward a message to more than five users at one go. Any forwarded message on WhatsApp already comes with a “forwarded” label on top.

The educational campaign of WhatsApp comprises short videos, in both English and Hindi, asking users to not forward messages when they are not sure about the facts and the creator of the message.

“WhatsApp is expanding its user education campaign on how to spot fake news and hoaxes. This week, WhatsApp is publishing a new video that explains the importance of the “forward” label and calls users to double check the facts when they are not sure who created the original message,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

WhatsApp has under been increased scrutiny of the Indian government after it was found that the mobile app was used to spread fake messages that led to incidents of mob lynching in several states like Assam, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tripura.

WhatsApp has already been served two notices from the government with warnings to come out with solutions to curb the menace of fake news.