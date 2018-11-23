Realme U1: What do the teasers and benchmarks tell you?

The Realme U1 will be launched on November 28, 2018.

Realme recently announced that it will launch the Realme U1 on November 28. While most of the specifications are still behind the curtains, Realme has been kind enough to give us a peek of what might be the actual product.

For starters, Realme has made it very clear that the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s newest processor, the Helio P70. The processor comprises eight cores and has the maximum CPU frequency of 2.1GHz. MediaTek claims it generates 13% more performance when compared to the Helio P60.

It also comes with a multi-core APU operates up to 525MHz. When combined with MediaTek NeuroPilot and multi-threading scheduler the Helio P70 delivers 10-30% more AI processing efficiency than its predecessor.

While this is a comparison between two MediaTek processors, Xiaomi recently put up a picture showing the benchmark scores of the P70. According to the photo, the Helio P70 has a total AnTuTu Benchmark v7 score of 145021. It also states that it has a higher score than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 and Huawei’s Kirin 710, which have total scores of 115611 and 139974 respectively.

The all new #RealmeU1 is the first phone globally to come with the extremely powerful #MediaTekHelioP70 processor! Noted? 😉https://t.co/reg8Whl5gd pic.twitter.com/oNiv2tgovL — Realme (@realmemobiles) November 22, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro and Note 5 Pro both run the Snapdragon 636 processor, while the Honor 8X and Huawei Nova 3i run the Kirin 710 SoC. It is clear that Realme wants to tell you that the phone can not only give a tough time to the smartphones of its category but also that it punches above its weight.

Realme also revealed that the U1 comes with a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup at the back. While the front camera details aren’t out yet, Realme has claimed that the front snapper has 296 facial recognition points to enhance your selfies. It will also be able to automatically adjust backlight levels in your selfies, just in case you have a light source in your background.

We expect the price of the phone to be in the same ballpark as the recently launched Redmi Note 6 Pro or maybe even lesser since the Realme 2 Pro already costs as much.

Xiaomi recently killed the successor to the Redmi Note 5. You can read more about it here.