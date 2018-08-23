Youth spend six hours a day checking email: survey

More check before they get to office (81%), and more are focused on reaching inbox zero—that moment when you have no unread messages. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: We still love our inbox but our preference for engagement on other channels has increased, according to Adobe’s 2018 Consumer Email Survey.

Consumers aged 25-34 spend the most time in their inboxes—a whopping 6.4 hours per day compared to 5.8 hours among 18- to 24-year-olds, and 5.2 hours among those over 35. But the 18-to 24-year-old crowd seems to be the most obsessed with their work email—more of them check it on vacation (81%) than any other age group.

For tough conversations, in-person meetings might be losing ground. Only 44% of 18- to 24-year-old and 52% of 25 to 34-year-old workers say they’d have a face-to-face conversation to quit their jobs, compared to 77% workers over 35. In fact, 15% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 10% of 25- to 34-year-olds would quit their jobs by instant message or an enterprise social media network.

Annoying phrases: The most-detested phrase is that passive-aggressive standby: “not sure if you saw my last email” (25% hate this one the most).

Takeaway: Firms need to help employees get a grasp on communication etiquette and cross-channel communication.