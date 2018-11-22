Redmi Note 6 Pro to be sold at Rs 12,999 in special Flipkart sale

Powered by a 4,000mAh battery, Redmi Note 6 Pro supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today launched its much-awaited Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in India. Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, one of Xiaomi’s bestsellers. The smartphone will go on sale at Flipkart and Mi.com from tomorrow. Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India start from Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 6GB RAM/64GB variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999.

As part of the introductory offer (Black Friday Sale), Redmi Note 6 Pro will be priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB model.

Powering Redmi Note 6 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB). Redmi Note 6 Pro, which runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10 running atop, sports the same dual-camera setup found on the Note 5 Pro, except that it is AI enabled. The front of the phone, however, houses two AI-enabled cameras for better portrait selfies.

Powered by a 4,000mAh battery, Redmi Note 6 Pro supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature.

Xiaomi Inc said had swung to a net profit in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates, driven by robust sales in India and Europe. Profit for the three months through September reached 2.48 billion yuan ($357.23 million), versus an 11 billion yuan loss in the same period a year earlier. India is among Xiaomi’s fastest-growing markets are India, where it has had success with its Redmi phone series.