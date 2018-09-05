Xiaomi Redmi 6 series India launch today: Expected price, specifications, live stream
Xiaomi is expected to release three smartphones today, namely the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro, under the ₹ 10,000 mark
Xiaomi is ready to reveal the successors to the Redmi 5 series of smartphones today. The Redmi 5A is the company’s bestselling Android smartphone globally, comprising 1.8% of the market share. Redmi India has pushed out several teasers of the new Redmi 6 series of smartphones on different social media platforms. The teasers point out that there would be 3 smartphones released today. Out of the three smartphones in the teaser, one bears a notch – which may be the Redmi 6 Pro released in China earlier this year. The company hasn’t revealed the name of the phones yet, but we are expecting them to be named Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro.
Redmi 6-series: Expected pricing
While Xiaomi released the three Redmi 6-series phones spread across three months in China, it will launch all three at the same time in India. The Redmi 6A is currently selling at 549 Yuan (about ₹ 5,700) while the Redmi 6 and Mi 6X are priced at 728 Yuan (about ₹ 7,500) and 929 Yuan (about ₹ 9,600) respectively. This means Xiaomi is expected to release three smartphones under the Rs 10,000 mark.
Redmi 6-series: Specifications
Going by its listing on the Xiaomi China website, the Redmi 6A will come in a single 2GB RAM/16GB ROM variant. It will feature a 5.4-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. To click photos, it will have a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It will bebacked by a 3,000mAh battery.
The Redmi 6 will come with the same display and processor as the Redmi 6A. However, it will have higher memory and storage options – a choice between 3GB and 4GB RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage.
The Redmi 6 Pro will feature a 5.84-inch FHD+ notched display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It will carry a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and 5MP front facing camera for clicking photos. It will come with a 4,000mAh battery.
Redmi 6-series: Live stream
The Redmi 6 launch event will start at 12:30 pm today and will be live streamed on Redmi India’s Facebook handle and Xiaomi India’s webpage. You can catch the event by clicking on the links.
