Google One cloud storage plans will bring parity with Apple iCloud

Google One cloud storage plans offer between 100GB and 30TB of space.

Google has announced that it is reconfiguring the cloud storage service as well as the subscription plans, in an effort to streamline the entire offering. Google One, as it is called, will be the new umbrella under which the new storage plans for additional cloud storage space will be offered to Google users. Previously, these were called the “Google Drive storage plans”. There are new storage plans in place. Initially, Google is rolling out the One to select users in the US, with a global rollout sometime over the next few months.

The new storage plans offer between 100GB and 30TB of space. The new pricing suggests that 100GB will be priced at $1.99 per month, 200GB will cost $2.99 per month, and 2TB will be priced at $9.99 per month. At present, the 100GB plan is priced at Rs130 per month already. The new addition will be the 200GB plan, when we do get that as an option in our Google accounts. The other change will be that the current 1TB plan, priced at Rs650 per month will instead be replaced by the new 2TB storage plan at a similar price point.

At present, Apple offers a lower entry point for anyone upgrading from the 5GB free iCloud storage plan with the 50GB plan that is priced at $0.99 (Rs75 per month in India), a 200GB plan at $2.99 (Rs219 per month in India) and a 2TB storage plan at $9.99 (Rs749 per month in India). The new Google One storage plans offer the 200GB plan at the same price point, and the upgrade from 1TB to 2TB is designed to bring parity with the iCloud storage plans.

The other big change would be the ability to share storage plans with family and friends, the way Apple iCloud’s 200GB and above storage plans work.

The restructuring means that Google Drive will now simply refer to the cloud storage space that you get with your Google Account. Previously, “Google Drive” was also the name for the gigabytes of cloud storage space that you would get for free by default or buy additionally, and share between Drive, Gmail and Google Photos. Now, all of that will be called as Google One. Google says that it will continue to offer 15GB free space by default for anyone who isn’t yet willing to shift to a paid storage plan.