How to get more productivity out of your smartphone

On an Android phon, you can not only modify the app shortcuts, but can also pick a widget of your choice. Photo: Bloomberg

Smartphones now double up as productivity devices. The phone in your hand, be it an Android or iPhone, can do most tasks your personal computer can also do.

Here is how to get the best out of your smartphone:

Optimize your home screen

On the Android operating system (OS), you can not only modify the app shortcuts, but can also pick a widget of your choice. On an iPhone, you can alter the layout of shortcuts, and instal widgets on the Today screen (swipe down on the screen).

Get mails in one place

Multiple email apps can be extremely irritating. Set up all your accounts in one place for more convenience. The Gmail app on Android and iOS can not only be used for Google accounts, but also to access mails from other services such as Apple iCloud, Microsoft Outlook and Office 365.

Take charge of the notifications

The more active apps you have on your phone, the higher the chances of multiple notifications. This can, after a point, become overwhelming. Android and iOS platforms allow you to switch notifications off and on. For instance, you can configure Gmail to only notify you about new high-priority mails, and silence notifications from streaming apps such as Hotstar.

Use DND mode

All smartphone operating systems offer a DND mode. Once you get a hang of it, you can use the mode to great effect if you don’t want to get notifications about either new calls or apps. You can, for instance, set automatic start and end times for the DND mode. With this mode, you will be able to block calls and messages from everyone or allow your favourite contacts to be able to call or message you.