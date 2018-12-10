Samsung Galaxy A8s launched in China: Specifications, more details on under display camera

Even with the extreme measure of having a cutout inside the display, the phone manages a screen-to-body ratio of 84.7%, which is still lower than the 88% screen-to-body ratio of Huawei Mate 20

Samsung on Monday launched the latest addition in its A-series of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A8s. The launch took place in China, a few hours after Huawei announced the Honor V20 which features a similar cutout design.

The Galaxy A8s’ highlight is the cutout in the top left corner of a 6.4-inch LCD display which houses a 24MP sensor. This allows the display to be stretched out further to the edges of the phone, eliminating bezels.

But even with the extreme measure of having a cutout inside the display, the phone manages a screen-to-body ratio of 84.7%, which is still lower than the 88% screen-to-body ratio of Huawei Mate 20.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. The rear of the phone houses the triple camera setup with 24MP+10MP+5MP sensor configuration. The rear of the phone also has a fingerprint sensor.

On the software end of things, the Galaxy A8s run Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box, with Samsung Experience UI running atop. The smartphone is backed by a non-removal Li-ion battery with a capacity of 3,400mAh.

The Galaxy A8s comes in three colours—Blue, Gray and Green. The smartphone, unlike other Samsung mid-range devices, doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The cutout display with “under display camera” can be expected to become a mainstream design element soon. Apart from Honor and Samsung, Asus is also expected to announce the ZenFone 6 with a similar cutout to house the front-facing camera.