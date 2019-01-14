Driving digital transformation in financial services

Today, India is in the midst of a digital revolution. Key segments of the economy, be it health, education, or manufacturing, have seen marked changes with the rapid adoption of technology.

The digital wave has also seeped into the financial services segment, with a report drafted by Facebook and the Boston Consulting Group predicting that nearly 150 million people in India will be using online banking services in 2020.

Interestingly, the financial services sector enjoys a greater digital influence on consumers compared to categories such as electronics or travel, the report adds. Digital influence is also high across all financial products—from savings accounts to credit cards to insurance to mutual funds.

Thus, what must financial services brands do to accelerate their digital transformation? In other words, how can they better meet the expectations of the new-age, digitally-savvy consumer?

For key insights into the matter, tune in to the Hindustan Times Facebook page on January 15.

As part of the seventh edition of Brand Studio Live, seven brand leaders will dissect the theme of ‘Building financial services brands on the internet’.

The hour-long event will be divided into seven segments focusing on different sub-topics.

While Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital, will talk about how the brand offers investment solutions to people based on their individual needs, Anika Agarwal, Senior VP and Head-Marketing, Digital and Direct Sales, Max Bupa Health Insurance, will tell us how health insurance brands can engage with millennials.

Shaji Varghese, Executive Director and Business Head, PNB Housing Finance Limited, will shed light on the digital journey of a financial services brand. Following this will be a talk on the role of product innovation for financial services companies—delivered by Yashish Dahiya, Co-founder & CEO, PolicyBazaar.com Group.

Vishwajeet Parashar, Senior VP & Group Marketing Head, Bajaj Capital, will give his insights into how the brand ensures a superior customer service experience.

Other key speakers at the event will include Balaji Viswanath, Vice President-Digital Acquisition, American Express, and Rajiv Bansal, CEO, HT Digital Streams.

Webcast from the HT newsroom, Brand Studio Live gets the brains behind India’s leading brands to collaborate over the future of marketing.

The event is hosted jointly by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia, and is a part of the HT Brand Leadership Series, an annual property hosted under the domain of HT.com that has content around breakthroughs in marketing.

The previous episode revolved around how brands can reach out to millennial women, and featured brand custodians such as Priyanka Gill (POPxo), Rutu Mody-Kamdar (Jigsaw Brand Consultants), and Karan Kumar (Fabindia).

The edition previous to that focused on how companies can step up their video marketing game. Anjali Malhotra Nanda (Aviva), Tarun Garg (Maruti Suzuki), and Sumeet Singh (Info Edge) were some of the leaders who appeared in the show.