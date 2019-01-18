What we learnt from CES 2019

HTC Vive Pro Eye. Photo: AFP

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 (8-11 January) in Las Vegas, tech companies showed off their best products and some of them will be available soon. Here’s a look at some of the coolest gadgets from this year’s first big consumer-tech show:

LG rollable TV

LG’s rollable TV, seen in concepts at previous editions of CES, is finally ready for the market. At CES 2019, the South Korean company displayed a 65-inch OLED TV panel that rolls up like a poster and houses a 100W Dolby Atmos-powered speaker. It runs LG’s proprietary webOS, supports HDMi 2.1 and can play 4K (3,840x,2160p) content. It will be available sometime in the second half of the year but it might burn a hole in your wallet.

Apple services on Samsung TVs

The surprise announcement came from Samsung. The Korean firm said its new line-up of smart TVs and those from 2018 will support Apple’s iTunes (movies and TV shows library) and Airplay 2 (audio- streaming technology). This is the first time content from iTunes is being made available for a non-Apple device. The proceeds from the services vertical registered a significant growth in the last quarter for Apple and the American company intends to make the most of it by making it available on more devices.

Samsung enters robotics

Big tech is investing more money and talent than ever in robotics. Last year it was LG and this year Samsung announced its entry into the segment with a bunch of robots for different uses. The Bot Care, for example, will serve as a personal healthcare assistant for the elderly. It can take blood pressure readings and remind them to take their medicines on time. The Bot Air can monitor air quality, while Bot Retail can be used by businesses in assisting customers.

HTC Vive Pro Eye

The Taiwanese company launched this upgraded version of Vive Pro with integrated eye tracking this year for a more immersive VR (virtual reality) experience. Users will now be able to navigate and perform many functions using just their eyes, thereby eliminating the need for controllers. A similar technology called Tobii has been available in gaming notebooks such as Alienware and can be used by developers to build more immersive experiences in their VR games and apps.

Asus’ notebook with almost no bezels

Laptops of the future will be a lot smaller and yet offer bigger screen. If 2018 was the year when many companies adopted the thin bezel design, this year will be the one when they go bezel-free, almost. Asus’ forthcoming ZenBook S13 is the first in the line, offering a screen-to-body ratio of 97% with a 2.5mm-thick bezel. Apple’s flagship Macbook Pro (13 inches, 2018), in comparison, has a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. The Asus notebook has a 13.9-inch Full HD (1,980x1,080p) display and runs on Intel’s 8th gen Core i7chipset.

Harman’s future car tech

Connected cars are the flavour of the season and at CES 2019, Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, showed off a new concept for a connected car system called Digital Cockpit 2019. The built-in Bixby assistant allows users to control their car’s infotainment system and adjust temperature using voice commands. Its on-board cameras can recognize faces and adjust display preferences, music playlists, seat height and lighting based on who is driving.