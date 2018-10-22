Cloud-connected, AI doctors bring help closer to patients

Dinesh Seemakurty (left), CEO, Stasis, and Prasad Kompalli, CEO, mfine.

New Delhi: We profile two Bengaluru-based start-ups that are using AI to provide high quality health care by connecting consumers with doctors.

Stasis Labs: Remote patient monitoring

Stasis Labs was founded by Dinesh Seemakurty and Michael Maylahn in Los Angeles three years ago. The idea was to make healthcare accessible, affordable and universal in India. Stasis builds cloud-connected vitals monitoring solutions for patients who require close monitoring. The reasoning: A skewed nurse-patient ratio, as is the case in India, can be detrimental to patient safety and result in poor clinical outcomes.

Seemakurty and team are trying to bridge this gap with a continuous remote patient monitoring system, which measures six core vital signs, deploys predictive AI at the bedside and provides actionable insights to doctors, any time, anywhere. Through the Stasis app, doctors can remotely manage vulnerable patients on their smartphones with real-time vitals and high-resolution long-term trends.

“Stasis eliminates unnecessary ICU admissions; helps triage (prioritise) late night emergency trauma cases and increase family time after cardiac surgery. Our mission is to accelerate healthcare towards proactive patient care. Our investments into intuitive design, plug-and-play simplicity and machine learning, drive our innovation,”says Seemakurty, CEO and co-founder. Currently, the Stasis patient monitoring solution is being used across 20 hospitals, including Fortis, Columbia Asia and Cloudnine in India, and more than 500 doctors are using the app to remotely monitor patients.

mfine: Cloud clinics

Providing a doctor to every Indian is mfine’s motto. The start up has built a “virtual doctor” with an ability to diagnose and triage over 1,000 common diseases. A mobile-first, on-demand platform, mfine helps patients experience quality care with instant video consultations, smart prescriptions, medication reminders, health records and long-term care programmes. Mfine claims patients can consult doctors within 60 seconds via chat or video using their platform.

“We leverage AI/ML systems in combination with standard medical protocols and have designed a system that can assist doctors in their diagnosis and treatment. We are able to create a standard reference system for doctors in each specialty, that’s powered by a combination of well-established medical protocols and our learning system’s algorithms,” says co-founder and CEO Prasad Kompalli.

He claims the AI engine performs at 90%-plus accuracy and is supplemented by doctor intervention, thus offering the best possible diagnosis and care. More than 45 leading hospitals with 100-plus doctors are on the mfine network, consulting across 12 specialties.