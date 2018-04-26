The latest updates to Gmail for web will make you more productive, keep data secure

If you have been using Gmail for work, there is a bunch of new productivity and security related features you should know about. These are being rolled out with the latest update to Gmail for web. To access these, users will have to update to the new version of Gmail by clicking on the temporary “Try the new Gmail” tab at the top of the page inside Settings.

Same theme, new elements

The overall layout is still the same so there is nothing to worry about. However, there are several new improvements. Now, users can modify the size of the Inbox. A new apps pane has been added on the right side of the page. It shows all the productivity-related Google apps such as Keep, Calendar and Tasks which you may require while browsing through emails for a quick reference or taking a note. Users can also add new extensions for Gmail here.

Google is also bringing out some of the popular action buttons such as Archive, Delete, Mark as read and Snooze from inside an email to the email tab.

Now, users can access them without even opening the mail. Snooze is a new addition to the list and it allows users to choose when they want an email to show at the top of the Inbox again. Users can see these action buttons by hovering the cursor over an email tab. Also, the attachments in an email will now show below the email, on the lines of Google’s Inbox app, letting users see the attachments in an email without even opening them.

How AI makes it smarter

The new Gmail also includes a bunch of AI (artificial intelligence) powered features called Nudge, Smart Reply and Unsubscribe. Nudge uses AI to identify emails which have been lying in your Inbox for days without any reply. Gmail will alert users about such emails so users won’t miss out on anything important from a colleague or a client.

Smart Reply analyses content in an email and suggests three quick responses. Users can send one of the replies which they find more appropriate with singe tap. This tool uses AI to learn how the user writes and tweaks its suggestions accordingly. It is available on Gmail for Android and iOS as well. This can save time wasted on typing emails.

Unsubscribe uses AI to determine how many emails a user gets from a person or publisher and how many of them are opened by them. It will alert users about such emails with unsubscribe suggestions. This can help users reduce clutter from their inbox.

New security features

Google has also added a Confidential mode in Gmail, which allows users to block forwarding, copying, downloading or printing of emails by the person receiving them. Users can also create an expiration date for emails after which they will be automatically deleted from the recipient’s Inbox. This will prevent emails with sensitive work information from being circulated and falling into wrong hands. The option to activate confidential mode will be available on the compose email page.