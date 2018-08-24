Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: Subtle upgrades make the phone a worthy catch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 closely resembles the Note 8—it has a similar glass back finish, a thin bezel display that curves sideways and sharper edges which gives it a slab like appearance

New Delhi: Samsung’s Note series smartphones have always stood out due to their large form factor, bigger screen and bevy of productivity centric features. The Galaxy Note 9 is built on similar lines. It is available in midnight black, metallic copper and ocean blue colour options at a starting price of ₹67,900.

Design- The Note 9 closely resembles the Note 8—it has a similar glass back finish, a thin bezel display that curves sideways and sharper edges which gives it a slab like appearance. It looks bigger and weighs a lot more than other big screen rivals such as the Huawei P20 Pro and Oppo Find X, which may make it a bit unwieldy for users with smaller hands.

Display- With a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, the Note 9 offers slightly more breathing space than the Honor P20 Pro (6.1-inch) and Oppo Find X (6.4-inch). It also has a higher pixel density of 516ppi and higher colour contrast and superb viewing angle.

Performance- Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 octa-core chipset with up to 8GB RAM, the Galaxy Note 9 matches other flagship brands that run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset. In our tests, it was able to steer through Facebook, video playback, photo editing and graphic intensive games such as Fortnite comfortably. Samsung has also beefed up the battery capacity in the Note 9--from 3,300mAh in its predecessor to 4,000mAh. With modest use, it can run for a day-and-a-half comfortably.

Software- The Note 9 runs Android 8.1(Oreo) with a highly customisable TouchWiz UI (user interface). The only element which separates it from the Galaxy S9+ is the S-Pen that offers pen-like accuracy--even when the screen is locked. The new S-Pen can also be used as a remote to click pictures.

Camera- The Note 9 packs in two 12-megapixel cameras with a telephoto sensor in one and wide angle in the other. Its dual aperture system automatically switches to the f/1.5 option in low light and to the f/2.4 option in daylight. The camera is fast, can focus on objects quickly.

Verdict- The Note 9 does not offer major design changes over the Note 8 but there are several subtle improvements in camera, hardware, display and battery which give it an upper hand.