LIVE: Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event begins in Madrid, Spain

A look at the latest developments and details from the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite Global launch in Spain

Last Modified: Tue, Jul 24 2018. 03 24 PM IST
The Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event in Madrid, Spain.
  • Xiaomi’s much anticipated Android One handsets, the Xiaomi Mi A2and Mi A2 lite, are going to be unveiled today in Spain. The smartphones, expected to be priced under ₹ 20,000, do not have an India launch date yet. Latest developments and live updates from the Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event in Spain:
  • 03:23 pm IST Xiaomi Mi A2: Selfie CameraThe Xiaomi Mi A2’s camera will feature an improved portrait mode that can detect edges much better, even in low light scenarios. It also features a front facing HDR mode for processing background light and highlights.
  • 03:15 pm IST Xiaomi Mi A2: Rear cameraXiaomi Mi A2 features dual-camera system with a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor and f/1.75 aperture and 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor. It will also have a large f/1,75 aperture, 4-in-1 2um Super Pixel. This will also improve low-light photography
  • 03:10 pm IST Xiaomi Mi A2: Design and colour variantsThe Xiaomi Mi A2 will have an aluminium-unibody and a slim profile, sizing at just 8.4mm. It will be available in gold, blue and black colour variants.
  • 02:51 pm IST Xiaomi crossed $15 billion in 7 years: Wang XiangXiaomi’s Sr. Vice President Wang Xiang says year 2017 was a great year for Xiaomi as they successfully crossed the $15 billion revenue mark within 7 years, much faster than Apple, Google and Facebook.
  • 02:40 pm IST The Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event beginsXiaomi is expected to unveil the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at the event in Madrid today.
  • 02:17 pm IST Specifications we expectWe expect the smartphone to run on Android One with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and three storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. On the back, we expect it to have 12MP vertically stacked dual rear camera setup and 20MP selfie camera.
  • 02:13 pm IST How to watch the live-stream on YouTube and FacebookXiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 lite’s launch event will be live-streamed on Mi’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 2:30 pm IST on July 24. You can simply click on the links to get redirected to the live-stream.
  • 02:11 pm IST Xiaomi Mi A2 listed on AliExpressThe Mi A2 also appeared in a listing on third party e-commerce website AliExpress and was priced at $199.99 (approx Rs 13,700) for the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant and $229.99 (approx Rs 15,700) for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant.
  • 02:08 pm IST What we know about the Mi A2 and Mi A2 LiteAfter a series of teasers on Twitter and Facebook, Xiaomi will be launching the much anticipated Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in Spain. To recall, Mi’s Twitter handle had teased a global event by asking fans where they would want the next event to be held at.
First Published: Tue, Jul 24 2018. 02 08 PM IST
Topics: Xiaomi Mi A2 Xiaomi Mi A2 launch live updates Xiaomi Mi A2 price Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

