Live now
LIVE: Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event begins in Madrid, Spain
A look at the latest developments and details from the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite Global launch in Spain
Last Modified: Tue, Jul 24 2018. 03 24 PM IST
Highlights
- 03:23 pm ISTXiaomi Mi A2: Selfie Camera
- 03:15 pm ISTXiaomi Mi A2: Rear camera
- 03:10 pm ISTXiaomi Mi A2: Design and colour variants
- 02:51 pm ISTXiaomi crossed $15 billion in 7 years: Wang Xiang
- 02:40 pm ISTThe Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event begins
- 02:17 pm ISTSpecifications we expect
- 02:13 pm ISTHow to watch the live-stream on YouTube and Facebook
- 02:11 pm ISTXiaomi Mi A2 listed on AliExpress
- 02:08 pm ISTWhat we know about the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite
- Xiaomi’s much anticipated Android One handsets, the Xiaomi Mi A2and Mi A2 lite, are going to be unveiled today in Spain. The smartphones, expected to be priced under ₹ 20,000, do not have an India launch date yet. Latest developments and live updates from the Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event in Spain:
- 02:17 pm IST Specifications we expectWe expect the smartphone to run on Android One with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and three storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. On the back, we expect it to have 12MP vertically stacked dual rear camera setup and 20MP selfie camera.
- 02:13 pm IST How to watch the live-stream on YouTube and FacebookXiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 lite’s launch event will be live-streamed on Mi’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 2:30 pm IST on July 24. You can simply click on the links to get redirected to the live-stream.
- 02:08 pm IST What we know about the Mi A2 and Mi A2 LiteAfter a series of teasers on Twitter and Facebook, Xiaomi will be launching the much anticipated Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in Spain. To recall, Mi’s Twitter handle had teased a global event by asking fans where they would want the next event to be held at.
First Published: Tue, Jul 24 2018. 02 08 PM IST
Latest News »
- Deposits by Indians in Swiss bank accounts down 80% during NDA tenure: Govt
- Income tax department’s target: 1.25 crore fresh tax filers this year
- Opinion | Politicized trolling is worse than fake news
- LIVE: Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event begins in Madrid, Spain
- End to Reliance Jio’s price war may be 185 million users away
Mark to Market »
- There’s a spring in Bata India’s step
- Hindustan Zinc needs a sign, a reversal in metal prices will do
- With Reliance Jio in no mood to relent, losses to mount for Indian telcos
- Only 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty’s market cap
- Bajaj Auto’s dismal Q1 results builds a case for FY2019 earnings cut